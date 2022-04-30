Authority to be formed for developing judicial infrastructure in State: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said a decision has been taken to constitute an authority comprising the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, Chief Minister, Law Minister, and other senior officials for developing the judicial infrastructure, including appointment of judges, in the State.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi after attending a joint conference of Chief Minister and Chief Justices of High Courts at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan, Mr. Bommai said the authority would be empowered to take decisions on the development and supervision of the judicial infrastructure.

It was decided that all sanctioned posts of judges in the High Court and lower courts in the State would be filled. The Chief Justice of the High Court would initiate action to fill vacancies of judges in district courts. It was decided that preparations would be made six months in advance to fill vacancies in lower courts and the High Court, he said.

Ragi procurement

On Saturday morning, Mr. Bommai called on Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal and urged him to procure ragi produced in the State. The Centre agreed to procure an additional three lakh tonnes of ragi.

Farmers have been demanding procurement of ragi in five-six districts following glut in production. Earlier, two lakh tonnes was procured. The government released ₹485 crore to procure ragi of 1.14 lakh tonnes in the second phase. Now, the Centre has again agreed to procure three lakh tonnes, the Chief Minister said.

In a reply to the question on scrapping the results of the PSI examination conducted October last, Mr. Bommai said he had informed the Home Department to introduce reforms while conducting re-examination in the coming months. Malpractices occurred owing to use of latest technology such as Bluetooth by the accused involved in the scam in towns such as Kalaburagi, he said.

On the Opposition criticism of the government's decision to annul the results, Mr Bommai said an impartial probe was going on. Instead of providing documents related to the scam, the Congress leaders indulged in "hit-and run", he added.