Authorities urged to banish Mutalik from Dharwad district

September 22, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Condemning the statement issued by Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik at the Idgah Maidan Ganeshotsav celebrations in Hubballi on Thursday, various organisations and Congress leaders have demanded that he should be arrested and banished from Dharwad district.

Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya has taken strong exception to Mr. Mutalik’s statement about installing Ganesh idols in mosques, if Hindus are provoked. He said that such remarks are aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony in society.

He said that apart from filing a case against him, he should be banished from Dharwad district for trying to create disturbance in society by sowing the seeds of communal disharmony.

KPCC general secretary and State president of Youth Congress Sadanand Danganavar too has condemned the statement and demanded action against Mr. Mutalik.

He said that till date, Ganeshotsav has been celebrated harmoniously by members of both Hindu and Muslim communities. The remarks by Mr. Mutalik are aimed at hurting religious sentiments and disturbing peace, he said.

Issuing a statement on behalf of the federation of various Dalit organisations, coordinator Gurunath Ullikashi has demanded the banishment of Mr. Mutalik from Dharwad district.

Already, during the BJP government, Mr. Mutalik was barred from entering various districts because of his provocative speeches aimed at instigating violence. The present government too should not hesitate to take strict action against him and banish him from the district, he said.

Memorandum

Meanwhile, members of Muslim community led by Ashfaq Kumtakar and others have submitted a memorandum to Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner seeking action against Mr. Mutalik. In the memorandum, they have said that Mr. Mutalik has the habit of deliberately issuing provocative statements and he should be dealt with strictly by banishing him from the district.

The Hubballi Suburban Police have already registered an FIR against Mr. Mutalik on the charge of hate speech.

