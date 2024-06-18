GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Authorities told to maintain sanctity of Triveni Sangama

Published - June 18, 2024 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna directed the police and the Bhagandeshwara temple authorities to maintain the religious sanctity of Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala in Kodagu district.

The MLA, who is also the legal adviser to the Chief Minister, took umbrage at the sight of a few tourists swimming at Triveni Sangama and took the local authorities to task.

He apprised the tourists swimming in the Triveni Sangama of the sanctity of the place and the imperatives of maintaining it. The police and the Bhagandeshwara temple authorities were instructed to ensure that the Triveni Sangama retained its character as a religious place.

He directed the local authorities including the police to maintain vigil and assured to sanction additional staff if required. The local sub-inspector of police was also instructed to ensure that there was information display board mentioning the religious significance of the place.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Ponnanna said that Bhagamandala and the Triveni Sangama are sacred sites with a hoary past and are mentioned even in the puranas and sacred texts. But there were complaints of inappropriate behaviour by some tourists and he wanted to curb such activities. The place has religious and spiritual significance and the ambience should not be vitiated, he added.  

