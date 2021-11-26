Authorities moot ‘Greater’ Raja Seat in Madikeri

Mysuru

The Kodagu district administration on Friday conducted a meeting to develop Raja Seat, which is a popular tourist attraction in Madikeri.

Deputy Commissioner B.C.Satish instructed the officials to prepare a blueprint to develop the existing place into a ‘Greater’ Raja Seat.

He directed the Horticulture Department to take up the repair of the musical fountain which is defunct, on a priority basis. Similar instructions were issued to restore the functioning of the toy train.

The Coorg Village which has already been inaugurted, should start functioning immediately, said the Deputy Commissioner while the offiicals suggested the installation of a high mast lamp in the vicinity.

It was also decided to organise a Coffee Mela to coincide with Christmas when the town and the district is visited by hordes of tourists, apart from conducting cultural programmes during holidays.

Incidentally, the previous round of development works carried out by the authorities had come under flak from conservationists on the grounds that the place was being concretised and its beauty being eroded.