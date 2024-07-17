Incessant rains in Kodagu have resulted in considerable damage to residential and public property in the district and the authorities were in the process of assessing the loss.

During the last 24 hours, 110 electric poles were damaged or uprooted due to heavy rains and gusty wind. One house was fully damaged, five suffered severe damages, and another five suffered partial damage during the last 24 hours. The number of electric poles damaged since June 1 has been pegged at 1606 while 43 transformers were also damaged during the same period.

In all, eight houses have been fully damaged, 19 sustained severe damage while 54 houses have been partially damaged since March 1, 2024, according to the Kodagu district administration. The district has also reported one landslide and five landslips since June 1 while one person has died and another was injured during the same period.

In terms of financial loss incurred by various institutions, CESC has incurred a loss of ₹158.10 lakh since June 1 of which ₹11 lakh loss was reported during the last 24 hours. PWD has incurred a loss of ₹2699.25 lakh while Panchayat Raj and Engineering Department has suffered a cumulative loss of ₹683.20 lakh since June 1, according to the authorities.

There were seven landslips during the last 24 hours including near the CESC sub-division office at Madikeri, near Koinadu school in Sampaje Gram Panchayat limits, Rosanara Road in Madikeri, Kedamallur in Virajpet and near Jodupala government school. Residential property damages were reported from Bembaluru village in Kudlipete hobli, B. Badaga village in Bhagamandala hobli, Kutta village, Mekeri village in Samaje hobli, Balyamanduru village in Hudikeri gram panchayat, Chinnakote village in Ammathi gram panchayat etc.

