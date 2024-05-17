GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Authorities avert 105 child marriages in Mandya during 2023-24, claim officials

Published - May 17, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities had averted 105 child marriages in Mandya district during the 2023-24, claimed officials.

The officials attending a review meeting of the District Child Protection Committee, Child Helpline and Child Welfare Committee as per the guidelines of Mission Vatsalya on Friday said the authorities had received information about a total of 180 child marriages during the year 2023-24 out of which they had prevented as many as 105.

FIRs had been lodged with regard to the remaining 75 child marriages. The authorities had received 42 complaints from Mandya taluk, 15 from Maddur, 20 from Malavalli, 26 from Srirangapatna, 25 from Pandavapura, 13 from Nagamangala, and 39 from K.R. Pet during the year.

Participating in the meeting, Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumara described child marriages as a “scourge” in the society that should be eliminated through more awareness programmes.

He said officials have been directed to constitute a committee to survey the causes of child marriage. Emphasizing the importance of preventing child marriages, Mr. Kumara asked the officials concerned to visit the areas, where child marriages take place frequently, and create awareness among the people against such a practice.

Apart from other measures, the officials should gather information about girls, who had either dropped out of school or absenting themselves repeatedly.

Chief Executive Officer of Mandya Zilla Panchayat Shaikh Tanveer Asif, who was also present at the meeting, suggested officials to collect information about girls under 18 years and create awareness among their parents against child marriage in advance.

Also, Asha workers, teachers in schools and anganwadis should immediately inform the concerned officials in case of child marriage cases.

Child Helpline 1098

Meanwhile, the officials said the Child Helpline 1098 had registered a total of 365 cases from September 2023 to March 2024. Out of the 365 cases, 84 pertained to educational problems, 78 were related to child marriages, 11 were about family problems, and one pertained to medical problem.

The Child Helpline 1098 had also registered cases 34 cases of physical violence, 10 cases of sexual assault on children, 9 cases of child labour, besides 30 missing cases and 8 cases of begging.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Siddalingesh, Police Inspector Devaraju, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department S. Rajamurthy, District Child Protection Officer Rashmi and Skill Development Department official Nagananda.

