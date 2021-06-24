Authorities asked to end practice of manual scavenging in State

Chairman of State Safai Karamchari Commission M. Shivanna has expressed regret over the continuing practice of manual scavenging in the State despite a ban on it and asked the authorities concerned to put an end to the menace through strict action.

Speaking to presspersons after chairing a review meeting in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Shivanna emphasised the need for strict measures to be taken by the Municipal Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioners, the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers and Panchayat Development Officers, and others, to end the practice.

Mentioning that the government had been purchasing modern machines and advanced equipment for carrying out cleaning work, he said that these measures were aimed at putting an end to manual scavenging.

Referring to various complaints about civic workers in municipal corporation limits in Hubballi-Dharwad not getting their rightful benefits and facilities, Mr. Shivanna said that the complaints were discussed in detail during the meeting and the authorities had been directed to take immediate steps to address the issues and meet the demands.

He said that the pourakarmikas will be provided with uniforms in a month. He said that breakfast allowance will be hiked to ₹50 from the existing ₹20. He said that as the pourakarmikas worked from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. without rest, the municipal corporation should construct rest rooms for them to help them relax for some time.

Regarding the regularisation of service of the 2,224 pourakarmikas working under the corporation, he said that he will take up the issue with the Chief Minister.

On the failure of the cleaning contractors to provide basic safety gears to the pourakarmikas, he said that the Municipal Commissioner had been directed to take action against such contractors.