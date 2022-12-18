‘Jayachamaraja Wadiyar saved many musical legacies’

December 18, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Musician, neuroscientist and writer Deepti Navaratna who has authored a biography on the last maharaja of Mysuru said here on Sunday that Jayachamaraja Wadiyar saved legacies of many musicians and institutions during his period.

The author of ‘’The Maverick Maharaja’’ was interacting with the audience in a programme organised by the Mysuru Book Club-2015 and HarperCollins India.

Ms. Navaratna cited a few examples of how the maharaja’s intervention helped save the musical legacy of European nations ravaged by World War II.

She said the musical scene in Great Britain was crumbling due to the devastation caused by the war and Walter Legge, a classical music record producer and orchestra enthusiast, travelled all the way from London to Mysuru to meet and convince the maharaja to revive the spirit of Philharmonia Orchestra.

The maharaja agreed and for five years a series of concerts were held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Some of the masterpieces of European or western classical music are available today thanks to the intervention of the maharaja, she added.

Ms. Navatna said as Europe was struggling to puts its economy back on rails after the war, German composer Richard Strauss wrote his composition ‘Four Last Songs’ and wanted it to be recorded by a soprano. But he died before his wish could be fulfilled. The news reached the Mysuru maharaja halfway across the globe and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar who was an avid fan of Richard Strauss funded its recoding..

With reference to Russian composer Nikolai Medtner Ms. Navaratna pointed out that but for the Mysuru maharaja Medtner would have remained unknown to the people of Europe. For, the maharaja not only funded the recordings but helped establish Medtner Society which is still functioning..

This story of the legacy of the Mysuru maharaja needs to be told and retold because it changed the life of many in distant lands. Though the maharaja himself had completed his compositions by 1948, he was busy helping others save their musical legacies, said the author.

Referring to her own book Ms. Navaratna said she was trying to suggest in an abstract way as to how legacy is not being shared or talked about today but has to be revived. While we talk of Tipu’s Nijakanasugalu there was also need to go the extra mile to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the maharajas whose love for Mysuru was faultless, she added. This, she said, was a better way of owning the legacy of the maharajas than merely changing the name of Tipu Express to Wodeyar Express.

Sarod maestro Rajeev Taranath, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family, Shubha Sanjay Urs, chairperson of the Mysuru Book Club 2015, were present and retired professor C. Naganna engaged the writer in conversation about the book and the persona.