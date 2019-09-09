Australian tech for better groundwater management in parched villages

Some of the parched rural areas of Karnataka coming under the jurisdiction of the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru (UAS-B) are set to get Australian technical support on sustainable use of groundwater.

UAS-B has collaborated with Western Sydney University, Australia, on this venture. The aim is to take forward the project MARVI (Managing Aquifer Recharge and Sustaining Groundwater use through Village-Level Intervention) developed by the university to improve security of irrigation water systems by putting in place an effective participatory groundwater monitoring programme at the village level. The project focusses on assessing the effectiveness of current rainwater harvesting methods and groundwater recharge structures. Based on such inputs, it will develop strategies to manage the demand in a sustainable manner, say UAS-B scientists. The approach of the project is to help farmers ensure that their dryland farming is not affected by shortage of water, and to make them understand the importance of groundwater management.

“The project, being taken up in Kolar and Chickballapur districts, will be expanded to other regions in due course. We are looking forward to collaborating with other industries as well as help scale up the project for sustainable development in the field of agriculture,” said UAS-B Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Prasad.

UAS-B and Western Sydney University will also engage in exchange of student and staff.

As a precursor to the implementation of the project, the two universities came together to organise an international workshop on various aspects of groundwater on the UAS-B campus last week. At the workshop, the current status of use, prospects and quality of groundwater in Karnataka was presented.

The MyWell app, which has been developed under the MARVI project for collecting and analysing groundwater from different depths, rainfall quantum, and water quality data, was demonstrated at the workshop. MyWell engages farmers, schools and local communities in groundwater monitoring and helps in easy collection and availability of data related to groundwater.