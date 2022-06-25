Australian national assaulted, robbed

A 38-year-old Australian national, CEO of a company, was assaulted and robbed of his valuables by a gang of four, who had offered to help him file a police complaint against the staff of a hotel who allegedly assaulted him over payment in Govindarajapura on Thursday.

The victim filed a complaint with the police, who tracked down one of the accused, identified as Syed Imran, and arrested him on Saturday. The victim, Aso Hamzehei, who was heading to work at Manyata Tech Park, was staying at Fortune Hotel since May 23. In his complaint, he said he returned to the hotel late night after work when the staff confronted him and demanded that the dues be paid.

Mr. Hamzehei told them that he would make the payment online, but the staff insisted on cash as there was an issue with the online payment earlier, he said. Heated arguments ensued, following which Mr. Hamzehei was asked to vacate the room. In the melee, the staff assaulted him, he alleged.

He said hearing the commotion, three men staying in the adjacent room came out and offered to help him and take him to the police station. The accused took Mr. Hamzehei on a scooter with three bags, stopped at an isolated place, where they assaulted him and robbed two bags, two mobile phones, a wallet containing credit cards, cash of ₹4,000, and keys at knife point. Mr. Hamzehei resisted and attacked them with stones he grabbed from the roadside, following which the accused escaped, he said in the complaint.

He later went to the K.G. Halli police station and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police went to the hotel and detained the staff and seized CCTV footage, where the alleged attack has been recorded. Efforts are on to track down the other accused, said Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, East Division.