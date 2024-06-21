 Australian Consul General visits Mysuru

MYSURU

A delegation from the Australian Consulate-General in Bengaluru led by Consul General Hilary McGeachy was in Mysuru earlier this week as part of their efforts to deepen collaborations with different parts of Karnataka.

A statement from CFTRI here said the delegation interacted with scientific staff for exploring collaborations in the areas of Agro Food Processing Technologies, Infestation Control, Food Security and HRD activities on June 19.

“The Consul General appreciated CFTRI’s role in food technology and food processing sectors and its efforts to reach out to the society at large and common man in particular. The team also visited some of the facilities in the campus such as CFTRI Showcase and Millet Showcase,” the statement added.

The team from Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru visiting Mysuru also comprised Consul Andrew Collister and Strategic Communications and Public Diplomacy Officer Steffi Cherian.

During their visit to Mysuru, the team also met Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation Ashaad Ur Rahman Shariff and Commissioner of Mysuru City Police Ramesh B., besides paying a visit to Infosys campus in the City.

“My team and I are visiting #Mysuru for the first time to deepen collaborations in #Karnataka. Great conversations with @infosys L&D team, @mysurucitycorp Commissioner Mr. Asad-ur-Rehman & @CPMysuru Commissioner Mr. Ramesh B. on all things Mysuru! #AustraliaInIndia,” said Ms. Hilary McGeachy, in a post on X.

The team visited BEML, which produces mining trucks and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER), besides vising the Mysuru Palace. The delegation also held discussions with local business representatives from CII’s Mysuru chapter.

It may be mentioned here that the Australia last year opened its consulate in Bengaluru, its fifth diplomatic mission in India, with jurisdiction over Karnataka and Telangana.

