Australian and Israeli PMs to take part in Bengaluru Tech Summit

Bengaluru

12 November 2021 22:04 IST

The Sydney Dialogue’s sessions will be streamed at the event

Bengaluru Tech Summit – 2021 (BTS-2021), scheduled from November 17 to 19, will feature Australian and Israeli Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Naftali Bennett.

“One of the key features of the BTS-2021 this time is the address by the Prime Ministers of Australia and Israel on the inaugural day,” said Karnataka’s IT Minister Ashwath Narayan on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General to South India, took part in the virtual event, “Growing Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) Partnerships at BTS-2021”, and confirmed that Mr. Morrison will lead Australia’s delegation to the premier tech event.

According to the IT Minister, participation of Karnataka and Australia through BTS-2021 and The Sydney Dialogue has also been fixed. The Sydney Dialogue is the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s summit for emerging, critical and cyber technologies.

Coinciding with BTS-2021, The Sydney Dialogue’s sessions will be streamed at the tech summit, which is expected to cover QUAD space collaboration and the Indian and Australian Foreign Ministers’ take on technology’s impact on democracy.

Mr. Narayan said GIA was introduced by Karnataka in 2017 to establish multilateral relations with international partners, which is attracting many countries year after year.

He said the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Vietnam will participate in this year’s summit. “The GIA is growing every year and many new countries are keen on joining the GIA to explore areas of collaboration. For the first time, South Africa, Vietnam and the UAE will participate in the Bengaluru Tech Summit - 2021,” the Minister noted.

Similarly, several Ministers and technology experts from a plethora of industries will also descend on the summit to address it. “Digital Health in Finland: Developing AI and VR tools to support the growth of health technology businesses” by Finland, “Healthcare and Medical Technology” by Germany and “Deepening India-Australia ties in tech and innovation” by Australia are some of the sessions planned at BTS-2021.

Other important sessions include driving next with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, developing AI and Visual Reality Tools for healthcare technology, cyber security and related research applications and digital trust in a post-pandemic world among others.