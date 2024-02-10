ADVERTISEMENT

Australia exploring opening an agriculture university in Karnataka

February 10, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka wants to welcome all top global universities with open arms, says Minister

Mini Tejaswi

Australia is exploring possibilities to expand the operations of its universities to Karnataka, according to Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar. ‘’To start with, it is going to be an agriculture university. The proposal came to me, and I have put the concerned authority from Australia in touch with our Agriculture Ministry,” the Minister told The Hindu.

He further said Hilary McGeachy, Australian Consul General in Bengaluru, had a discussion with him a couple of weeks ago regarding establishing an Australian university in Karnataka. He was speaking at the Australia Day event here on Friday.

“India and Australia share a strong bond. We have many things in common. We both were colonised by the British, we love cricket, and India’s Republic Day on January 26 coincides with Australia Day, the country’s official national day,’‘ said the Minister.

The Minister further said Bengaluru was at the forefront of the education sector in India. “We produce more engineers who are making an indelible mark in the global market. We are eager to welcome the best universities from all over the world with open arms. I request all consul generals present here to encourage your respective countries to open universities in Karnataka,’‘ Mr. Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand on Thursday signed multiple MoUs with the State government to open eight universities, according to industry sources.

