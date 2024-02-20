ADVERTISEMENT

Australia calls Karnataka ‘a vibrant economy with innovative spirit’

February 20, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Australia was delighted to explore avenues of collaboration with Karnataka, a State known for its vibrant economy and innovative spirit, said Martin Kocher, the country’s Minister for Labour and Economy here on Monday.

Dr. Kocher was leading an Australian trade delegation that met Ministers and State government officials here to leverage the strength of Australia and Karnataka to foster economic growth, innovation, and sustainability for both the partners.

“Today’s meeting reaffirmed our belief in the potential for fruitful partnerships between Austria and Karnataka, particularly in areas such as technology, green initiatives, and bilateral trade,” said Kocher.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the talent front, Priyank Kharge, IT and BT Minister, said Bengaluru and its booking tech industry have the technical know-how to stitch upskilling programmes specific to international markets. “Since we are very agile and flexible, we can customise some programmes very specific to the Australian market. If certain skill sets are required for a particular project, we can deliver the same with precision,” the Minister claimed.

The Australian delegates expressed keen interest in learning about Karnataka’s vibrant startup ecosystem and acknowledged that there was a growing interest among Austrian companies to invest in Karnataka.

The discussion also covered the possibilities that the burgeoning semiconductor and microelectronics industry in Austria could offer to Karnataka. Both parties also emphasised the importance of decarbonisation and green initiatives, recognising the need for collaborative efforts to address climate change.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US