August 29 is holiday for High Court of Karnataka

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 27, 2022 21:45 IST

The High Court of Karnataka will remain closed on Monday, August 29, and Saturday, October 15, will be a sitting day in lieu of the holiday on August 29, said a notification issued on Friday. With this, the High Court will be closed from August 29 to 31, as August 30 and 31 were already declared as holidays for Gowri and Ganesha festivals, respectively, in the court’s calender.

