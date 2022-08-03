August 15 deadline for starting pending development work in Koppal district

Public Works Minister C.C. Patil addressing a review meeting in Koppal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

August 03, 2022 19:22 IST

We have released ₹123.05 crore for the purpose, says Public Works Minister

Expressing dissatisfaction over the inordinate delay in the commencement and completion of works, Public Works Minister C.C. Patil set August 15 as deadline to commence all pending works, in the presence of legislators of the constituency concerned.

“We have released ₹123.05 crore to Koppal district — ₹25 crore for Koppal taluk, ₹20.5 crore for Kushtagi taluk, ₹18 crore for Gangavati taluk, ₹29.55 crore for Yelburga taluk and ₹30 crore for Kanakagiri taluk.

He was reviewing the progress of works taken up by his department at the Koppal Deputy Commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

“The State government is working for safeguarding the interests of people and not that of contractors. The officers should see that the works are assigned to better contractors who ensure quality and finish the assignments within the stipulated time. The officers concerned should frequently visit the work sites to ensure the quality of work,” Mr. Patil said.

In view of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s recent visit to Anjanadri Hill in the district, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, and his assurances to develop the area as a major pilgrim destination in the country, Mr. Patil directed the officials to prioritise Anjanadri development projects and complete them within the stipulated time.

“Providing people with basic amenities and infrastructure should be our priority when we take up a development project. Rain that recently lashed the district has damaged many roads and bridges. Spend money to repair them. As for Anjanadri, the Chief Minister himself has already discussed this with the district administration. Don’t delay it. Prepare action plans, get necessary approvals and start work,” the Minister said.

Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar, legislators Hemalatha Naik and Paranna Munavalli, Deputy Commissioner M. Sundaresh Babu, Additional Deputy Commissioner M.P. Maruti and others were present.