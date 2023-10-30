Augmenting fire brigade, fire safety survey of commercial establishments to prevent further fires in Bengaluru

October 30, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Augmenting the fire brigade, building new fire stations and a survey of all commercial establishments for fire safety are among the measures being initiated by the State government to prevent further fires in the city.

While Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda held a review meeting over increasing fire accidents in the city — three major fire accidents were reported in the city this month — another fire broke out in a garage in the city. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar who visited the fire accident spot on Outer Ring Road on Monday ordered a survey of all commercial establishments in the city for fire safety.

The Fire and Emergency Services has already been conducting fire safety audits of rooftop restaurants and flagged 243 establishments following a fire at a rooftop pub in Koramangala.

Asking the fire services to come up with measures to prevent fire accidents, Mr. Gowda said that the increasing number of fire disasters in the city was putting the lives of people at risk and had led to panic. “Precautionary measures have to be taken to prevent fire disasters and the fire brigade should also be upgraded,” he said. The Minister said that while attention should be given for upgradation, authorities should check measures taken to prevent fire accidents when permission for the construction of new buildings is given.

Kamal Pant, Director General of Police, Fire and Emergency Services, said the department will soon submit an action plan to prevent such mishaps in the city, soon.

Sources said the action plan will include augmenting the fire brigade and building new fire stations in and around the city. Sources said the Revenue Minister directed officials to scout for suitable land around the city, including in the new upcoming BDA Layouts for the fire stations. Fire services are also keen to build fire stations in Dobspet and Magadi. The Department will also soon take up a city-wide fire safety awareness campaign targeting apartments, commercial complexes and institutions.

Meanwhile, the department also submitted an action plan to augment the fire brigade across the State, including a proposal for five new fire stations in Manipal in Udupi district, Nyamati in Davangere, Nidagundi-Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district, Maski in Raichur, Mudalagi in Belagavi, Kampli in Ballari and Shahbad in Kalaburagi district.