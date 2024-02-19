Augmentation of coaches to clear extra rush due to State Police Recruitment Exam

February 19, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to temporarily augment an additional coach on various trains operating within Karnataka to clear the extra rush of passengers in the wake of the Karnataka State Police Recruitment Examination.

As many as 22 trains across SWR will be augmented with an additional coach on various dates between February 23 and February 27.

The trains originating from Mysuru and terminating here which will have temporary augmentation of a general second class coach include Train Nos 17301/17302 plying between Mysuru-Belagavi-Mysuru; Train No.17307/17308 running between Mysuru-Bagalkot-Mysuru; and 16277/16288 operating between Mysuru-Talaguppa-Mysuru.

Temporary stoppage

The railway authorities have provided temporary stoppage of trains at Akkihebbalu station in view of Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswami Rathotsava.

The stoppage has been provided for Train No.16206/16205 Mysuru-Talaguppa-Mysuru Intercity Express from February 21 to 28. The temporary stoppage is for the convenience of devotees taking part in the rathotsava.

Train No.16206 Mysuru-Talaguppa Intercity Express will arrive at Akkihebbalu station at 6.55 a.m. and depart at 6.56 a.m. In the return journey Train No.16205 Talaguppa-Mysuru Intercity Express will arrive at Akkihebbalu at 8.44 p.m. and depart at 8.45 p.m.