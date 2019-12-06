Audit of sweet and meat shops soon

The Food Safety and Standards Authority, Karnataka, has decided to conduct an audit of all sweet and meat shops in Bengaluru.

The authority conducted a meeting with the designated officers and their audit partners on Friday. Officials of the authority stated that the sweet and meat shops that are found to be grossly violating the quality parameters will be issued improvement notices and also told what parameters they need to improve under. They will check if these shops meet the parameters set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

“For sweet shops, we will inspect the raw materials and food colours they use and also look at their storage conditions. Meanwhile, we will focus on the cleanliness of the place and instruments used in meat shops during the audits,” the official added.

The audit for the sweet shops will be completed by the end of February, while the audit for the meat shops will be completed by the end of March.