Audio, trailer release of ‘Giftbox’ on Nov. 18

After receiving critical acclaim for his directorial debut ‘Pallata’, which dealt with cultural and generational changes, Mysuru-based independent movie maker Raghu S.P.’s second venture ‘Giftbox’ is all set for an audio and trailer release.

The 135-minute-long Kannada movie seeks to explore the conscience of a human trafficker struggling to liberate himself from the evil net he finds himself trapped in and the challenges he faces in the process.

The audio and trailer release of the film falling in the genre of psychological thrillers is scheduled for 4 p.m. on November 18 at Chamundeshwari Studio in Bengaluru.

Mr. Raghu told The Hindu that the movie’s protagonist enters the big bad world of human trafficking without realising the extent of exploitation in the sector. Soon, he finds his conscience pricking him for enslaving innocent girls. The guilt also influences his behaviour and interaction with his mother, sister and other women in his family.

The movie is essentially about the struggles and challenges he encounters to break free from the human trafficking network after falling in love with a victim.

Produced by Hallichitra Production company, ‘Giftbox’ has been shot primarily in Mysuru with the cast mostly comprising amateur theatre enthusiasts from the city. However, the movie is set in Bengaluru with Rittvik Mathad as the male lead and Ameeta Kulal and Deepti Mohan essaying important female roles.

The technical team comprises Raghavendra M.B., a graduate from Satyajit Ray Film Institute as the director of photography, while audiography is by national award winner Mahavir Sabbanavar. Music has been provided by Vasu Dixit.