Audio tape case adjourned

The Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday adjourned till October 25 the hearing on the audio tape bribery case registered against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and three others.
This is the second time that the case has been adjourned. On September 17, the case came up before Justice K.S. Mudgal, who heard the petition and refused to vacate the stay, and the matter was adjourned till September 26. A case was registered against Mr. Yediyurappa, BJP MLAs K. Shivanagowda Naik and Preetham Gowda, and former journalist M.B. Maramkal at Deodurg police station in Raichur district in February.
