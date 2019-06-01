Audio clips on ‘bribery’ in university recruitment process go viral

The process for recruitment in Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya University has been bogged down by allegations of corruption with two audio clips going viral as far as the ongoing recruitment for non-teaching posts is concerned.

However, Vice-Chancellor M.S. Subhas has dismissed the allegations stating that the process of recruitment for teaching and non-teaching posts is going on in the most transparent manner.

One of the two audio clips has a voice of a woman and a man, identified as Fathima and Ramesh, both said to be working as contract employees in the university and who had applied for non-teaching posts, discussing in Telugu about payment of bribe to get appointment. The woman is heard saying that ₹ 10 lakh had to be paid for the post, while the man asks her to be cautious to ensure that the money did not go into the wrong hands. He also asks her how she could arrange for the money.

In another audio clip, a man, identified as Chidananda, also a contract employee and a candidate, is heard requesting a librarian, identified as Kattimani, to talk to the Vice-Chancellor to get him a job.

Meanwhile, Mr. Subhas, after coming to know about the audio clips, summoned all the four — Ramesh, Fathima, Chidananda and Kattimani — and terminated them from service on the charge of indulging in activities that tarnished the image of the university. After that, Ramesh was reportedly manhandled by some people for releasing the audio clip. However, he has not lodged any police complaint in this connection.

When contacted, Mr. Subhas told The Hindu that the allegation of bribery, as shown in the audio clip, is false and baseless.

Mr. Subhas also said that it was the outcome of a tussle between two groups of contract employees with one wanting the recruitment process to go on while the other was against it.

“We have initiated action against all the four involved in the two audio clips. The written exam for the non-teaching posts was held as per schedule on Saturday and another will be held on June 3,” he said.