Audio clip of Gulbarga University guest lecturer ‘seeking sexual favours’ from student goes viral

June 07, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

An audio clip of a guest lecturer of Gulbarga University said to be seeking sexual favours from a student has gone viral raising concerns about the safety of girl students in the university.

The incident came to light after the audio clip went viral on the Gulbarga University campus and in Kalaburagi city on Tuesday. However, the police have not yet lodged a complaint in this connection.

As per sources in the university, the audio is approximately six months old and the voice in the audio clip will match that of the guest lecturer in the MBA Department in the university and the girl student too belongs to the same department.

The 23-minute audio clip reveals the guest lecturer repeatedly seeking sexual favours from the girl, while she politely declines.

Further, the guest lecturer goes on pleading with her to be his girlfriend and compromise her personal integrity to fulfill all his desires. Even as the girl refuses to cooperate with him, the guest lecturer is heard badgering her.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Dayanand Agsar is not available for comment as he is in the United Kingdom to participate in a 10-day “India-U.K. Higher Education Management Programme”.

Meanwhile, the university in-charge Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar (Administration) could not be reached on phone despite repeated attempts.

