Audio clip ads to row between IPS, IAS officers

February 22, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

An audio clip released by an RTI activist in Mysuru on Wednesday sought to throw more light on the row between senior women bureaucrats Roopa Moudgil and Rohini Sindhuri, which has led the transfer of both of them as well as the former’s IAS officer husband Munish Moudgil.

In the more than 25-minute-long audio, Ms. Roopa Moudgil, the IPS officer, who was recently transferred out of the post of Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation, purportedly claims that she has urged the government to transfer of her husband from the post of Commissioner of Survey Settlement and Land Records in Bengaluru as IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri was seeking his help for her husband’s real estate business.

Ms. Roopa Moudgil and Ms. Sindhuri, who was recently transferred out of the post of Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department, were involved in a public spat after the former accused the latter of sharing her personal photographs with male IAS officials.

A day after the government transferred both Ms. Roopa and Ms. Sindhuri as well as Mr. Munish Moudgil, the RTI activist N Gangaraju, who had filed a case of land encroachment against former Minister S.R. Mahesh, released the audio clips in Mysuru.

He claimed that Ms. Roopa purportedly called him on January 30 and spoke to him for more than 25 minutes during which she refers to the help Ms. Sindhuri had sought from her husband for her family’s real estate business. She also said that she had already sought her husband’s transfer from the post.

In another short audio clip, shared by the RTI activist, Ms. Roopa is purportedly heard abusing Mr. Gangaraju when the latter was reportedly in Mr. Munish Moudgil’s office in Bengaluru on February 1 to submit a complaint of land encroachment against another real estate player.

Threat

He has accused Ms. Roopa of threatening him as he refused to yield to her pressure and condemn Ms. Sindhuri. Claiming that there was a threat to his life, Mr. Gangaraju said he would shortly file a criminal complaint in the court against the IPS officer for threatening him.

Meanwhile, Ms. Roopa, in a social media post on Wednesday, has sought to clarify that she has not prevented anyone from fighting against corruption.

“Dear media, please keep the focus on corruption that I have raised against Rohini Sindhuri, IAS. I have not prevented anyone from fighting against corruption, that most affects common man”, she said in the post.