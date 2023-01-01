Audience stage protest against play at Rangayana for showing Siddaramaiah in poor light

January 01, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

A section of spectators protested against a play staged at Rangayana on Saturday evening allegedly showing former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in poor light.

The play enacted at Bhoomigeethe Rangamandira had allegedly mocked at the Anna Bhagya and other welfare schemes implemented during the tenure of Mr. Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister, besides portraying Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar also in poor light.

During the course of the play, members of the audience raised objections and said the contents of the play had “hurt their sentiments”.

The agitated section later gheraoed the director of the play Karthik and voiced their strong disapproval of the manner in which the drama sought to mock at Mr. Siddaramaiah. Though the play titled Sambashivana Prahasana is based on the original work of noted playwright Chandrashekar Kambar, the director of the play said the contents of the play enacted on Saturday had been modified.

However, Deputy Director of Kannada and Culture Nirmala Mathapathi said the Director of the play Karthik had apologised to the agitated members of audience if the contents of the play had hurt them.

Meanwhile, President of State Kurubara Sangha B. Subramanya has lodged a complaint against the play at Jayalakshmipuram police station in Mysuru.

The trouble at Rangayana on Saturday against the portrayal of Mr. Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar in poor light comes after the recent staging of “Tipu Nija Kanasugalu”, a play on Tipu Sultan, had irked the admirers of the erstwhile ruler of Mysore.

Meanwhile, KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana said the play was part of the BJP’s plan to create unrest in the society. After staging a play on Tipu Sultan that was “full of lies” with police protection, the play staged on Saturday sought to wrongly portray Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar, he said.

He said the Congress party strongly condemns the play and would lodge a police complaint against it.