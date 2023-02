February 09, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Transport Department has fetched ₹38.95 lakh by auctioning fancy numbers. The RTO (East) in Bengaluru auctioned numbers in KA 03 NQ series. The highest bid was made for number 9999, the owner spent ₹7.75 lakh to own the fancy number. The number 7777 was sold at ₹2.8 lakh and ₹2.55 lakh was the highest bid for 0001. In a press release, the transport Commissioner said a total of 29 fancy numbers were auctioned by the RTO.