Attractive parade in Dharwad

An attractive parade by the enforcement forces, NCC, Scouts and Guides, colourful cultural performances by schoolchildren, felicitations to achievers and other events marked the Republic Day celebrations at the R.N. Shetty District Stadium here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa hoisted the tricolor, received a guard of honour and delivered the Republic Day message. District Armed Reserve Police Inspector G.C. Doognavar led the Republic Day parade. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.C. Sateesh, Police Commissioner R. Dileep, elected representatives from the district, senior officials and others were present.

In her message, Ms. Deepa stressed the need for people to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the Constitution to ensure their effective implementation. The Constitution was the product of a long struggle for freedom. It has guided the nation for the last 70 years on the path of progress. The framers of the Constitution drafted this document with the noble objective of achieving the welfare of all. It would help achieve the objectives of the Constitution if citizens have better knowledge of it. As it was Republic Day, each and every citizen, especially students, should take a pledge to study and understand the Constitution along with paying tributes to the framers of the Constitution, she said.

Referring to the implementation of development projects and welfare programmes in the district, Ms. Deepa said that 58 works worth ₹ 1,000 crore are being implemented under the Smart City project in the city. Till date, the government has sanctioned ₹ 626.25 crore, nine works have been completed and the remaining works are under progress.

Hubballi-Dharwad ranked fourth among the Smart Cities in the State and ranked 27th among 100 Smart Cities in the country. The Hubballi-Dharwad BRTS project too has bagged an award under the Best Urban Public Transport category. Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu would formally inaugurate this project on February 2, she said.

About the steps taken to ensure supply of drinking water to rural areas, Ms. Deepa said that the government has earmarked ₹ 42.75 crore and given approval for 335 works for the district under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP). Till date, 95 works have been completed and the remaining works are under progress. The ₹ 42.5-crore Multi Village Drinking Water Supply Scheme to supply drinking water to Morab and three other villages in Navalgund taluk is nearing completion. The district has recorded 96 % achievement in implementing MGNREGA scheme by generating 14.17 lakh human days and providing employment to 37,815 families till December 2019, she added.

Ms. Deepa gave away the district-level Sarvothama Seva award to 10 government officers of various departments in recognition of their services. Educational institutions, political parties, voluntary organisations and others too have organised different programmes as part of the Republic Day celebrations.