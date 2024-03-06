Attractive, impressive poll booths to get special recognition

March 06, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The polling booths during the ensuing in Mysuru district ensure they look impressive and manage to draw a maximum number of voters on the day of voting and would get recognised and identified for a special felicitation by the district administration.

Disclosing this at the training for PDOs in connection with ensuing Lok Sabha elections, here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said impressive poll booths can help to increase the voting. In this way too, the polling percentage can be increased, drawing the attention of the voters and drawing them to the booths for casting their ballot.

The polling officers can look for beautifying the booths, drawing rangolis and other attractions, he suggested.

Basic facilities at all 2915 booths in the district along with steps for making the booths attractive will get specially recognised. Three booths in each taluk in the district will get a certificate of appreciation and also a prize if they are made impressive and beautified on the day of election.

Before the model code of conduct kicks in, any repairs needed at the polling booths have to be carried out. The booths have to be 100 percent ready before the announcement of polls. If any booth is found to be having any issues, then the concerned officers will be held accountable, he warned.