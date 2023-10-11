ADVERTISEMENT

Attibele firecracker tragedy: Youth succumbs, toll now 15

October 11, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old youth, identified as Dinesh, succumbed to burns at Victoria hospital on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the Attibele firecracker tragedy to 15.

Dinesh was a resident of Tamil Nadu and was hired for packing and uploading work at the gowdown-cum-shop where the fire broke out. He, along with three others, sustained burns and was rescued by the Fire and Emergency Services personnel and admitted to hospital, where he succumbed.

The other three injured are recovering and are out of danger, Inspector General of Police (Central Range) B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a joint team of police continued to crack down on the cracker shop and registered 19 cases against the shop owners for violating the licensing condition. The police are disconnecting the power supply to the cracker shops drawn from the nearby poles as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents. Many cracker shops in and around Attibele were shut down, fearing backlash from the enforcement agencies and escaped.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US