Attibele checkpost: Border as barrier

02 August 2021 11:32 IST

People travelling between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have to cross the border at Attibele checkpost on foot due to the absence of inter-State bus services.

People coming from Tamil Nadu get off the bus before the Attibele checkpost and cross the border before boarding KSRTC buses bound for the central business district and other parts of Bengaluru. Every day, KSRTC buses queue up at Attibele checkpost to pick up passengers arriving from Tamil Nadu and, also those from Kerala, via Hosur. The Attibele checkpost is about 40 km from the central business district of Bengaluru.

The same applies to people heading to Tamil Nadu or Kerala via the Attibele checkpost on Hosur Road. Passengers arrive by KSRTC buses, which drop them off at the Attibele checkpost. They cross the inter-State border on foot before boarding buses bound for various destinations in Tamil Nadu, and also Kerala.

Travellers in vehicles registered in Kerala or Maharashtra, entering Karnataka via Tamil Nadu, are screened at Attibele checkpost. They are requested to submit swab samples by the health department following revision of COVID-19 norms on July 31 for people entering Karnataka from Kerala and Maharashtra.