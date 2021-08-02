Attibele checkpost: Border as COVID-19 barrier

Travellers entering Karnataka from Tamil Nadu have to cross the border on foot owing to the absence of inter-State bus services

People travelling between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have to cross the border at Attibele checkpost on foot due to the absence of inter-State bus services.

People coming from Tamil Nadu get off the bus before the Attibele checkpost and cross the border before boarding KSRTC buses bound for the central business district and other parts of Bengaluru. Every day, KSRTC buses queue up at Attibele checkpost to pick up passengers arriving from Tamil Nadu and, also those from Kerala, via Hosur. The Attibele checkpost is about 40 km from the central business district of Bengaluru.

The same applies to people heading to Tamil Nadu or Kerala via the Attibele checkpost on Hosur Road. Passengers arrive by KSRTC buses, which drop them off at the Attibele checkpost. They cross the inter-State border on foot before boarding buses bound for various destinations in Tamil Nadu, and also Kerala.

Travellers in vehicles registered in Kerala or Maharashtra, entering Karnataka via Tamil Nadu, are screened at Attibele checkpost. They are requested to submit swab samples by the health department following revision of COVID-19 norms on July 31 for people entering Karnataka from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Passengers get off buses arriving from Tamil Nadu while others wait to board them after crossing the border at Attibele on Hosur Road. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Travellers from Tamil Nadu get ready to cross the border on foot to board buses bound for Bengaluru, at Attibele on Hosur Road. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Travellers from Tamil Nadu cross the border on foot to board buses bound for Bengaluru, at Attibele on Hosur Road. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

KSRTC buses headed to Bengaluru city line up at Attibele checkpost on Hosur Road to pick up passengers arriving from Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Travellers in vehicles registered in either Kerala or Maharashtra are stopped at the Attibele checkpost and requested to submit details regarding COVID-19. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Travellers in vehicles registered in either Kerala or Maharashtra submitting details regarding COVID-19 at the Attibele checkpost on Hosur Road. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar