Attention-diversion miscreant steals ₹5 lakh from man

An unidentified miscreant fled away with cash of ₹5 lakh, which was kept inside a bag on petrol tank of the motorcycle of a man, after diverting his attention in front of Mahalaxmi Medical store near old Bus stand in Yadgir city on Thursday.

Quoting the victim, Khajasab of Konahalli village in Wadagera taluk, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy released a press note stating that Mr. Khajasab came near the medical store to buy medicines. When he was heading towards the medical store, a miscreant dropped cash of ₹100 and ₹10 near his motorcycle and fled with cash of ₹5 lakh.

The SP further stated that Mr. Khajasab came to Yadgir along with Veerana Gowda who is from his same native and drew ₹5 lakh from a nationalised bank at Station Bazar branch before he came to the medical store.

Dr. Vedamurthy and Veeresh, Deputy Superintendent of Police and other senior police officers visited the spot and inspected the footage of CCTV cameras which were installed near the place of offence.

Police suspected that the miscreant came to a nationalised bank where the victim drew cash in a black pulsar bike.

A further investigation has been launched. A case was registered in Yadgir town police station.