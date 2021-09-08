Attendance of Ministers mandatory during 10-day session of Karnataka legislature: Speaker

An award for best legislator has been constituted to encourage maximum participation

With the Karnataka Legislature session scheduled to begin on September 13, Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and all Ministers must be present on all the 10 days.

Sharing the agenda of the session, Mr. Kageri said Ministers should not submit applications seeking permission for absence during the session. “It is not right on the part of Ministers to stay away from the session on the pretext of attending programmes in their constituencies. Ministers can remain absent during the session only on health grounds,” the Speaker said.

A best legislator’s award has been constituted to encourage legislators to actively participate in the session. Officials too should discharge their duties without seeking leave during the session, he said.

Citizens would be allowed to witness the proceedings of the House. Considering the precautions related to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he appealed to schools not to bring children to witness the House proceedings.

In earlier sessions, the public had not been allowed to witness House proceedings from the gallery owing to precautions related to COVID-19.

The session would comply with all COVID-19 protocols. A total of 18 bills, including on ordinances promulgated by the Karnataka government, would come up for discussion.

A joint session of both the Houses would be convened on the last day of the session on September 24 to discuss ways for prevention of disruption of proceedings.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would be invited to speak on conduct and discipline, Mr. Kageri said.

A committee for drafting rules has been constituted for ensuring peaceful conduct of the House proceedings. Mr Bommai and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah are members of the committee, he said.