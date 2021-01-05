Karnataka

Attendance improves in schools, PU colleges

Attendance in high schools and pre-university (PU) colleges on Monday improved compared to the previous week.

On Monday, a total of 55% of the 3.62 lakh second PU students attended classes, while 51.95 % of the 9.29 lakh Class X students attended the schools. This data is applicable to students who study in State syllabus schools and PU colleges.

The attendance of students between classes six and eight, who are attending the Vidyagama programme, stands at 15.71%. The highest attendance for the Vidyagama programme was in Kodagu district with 38.96% of the students attending classes and lowest was in Kalaburagi district with 6.51% of those enrolled attending classes.

