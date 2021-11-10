Attendance improves in schools post Deepavali break

Highest percentage of attendance clocked in classes VIII to X

After the Deepavali break, attendance in schools across the State has improved in all grades from classes I to X.

An analysis of grade-wise attendance by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) shows that there has been an increase in the percentage of students attending offline classes on their school campuses.

As of November 9, the highest percentage of attendance has been clocked in classes VIII to X. There has been an over 5% increase in attendance in these classes compared to November 2, when schools closed for Deepavali break.

On November 2, the attendance in classes I to X ranged from 24.83 % to 38.76 %. And as of November 9, the attendance was in the range of 28.46 % to 44.74 %.

R. Vishal, Commissioner for Public Instruction said that the attendance was likely to increase further by the end of this week. “Currently, the weather in many parts of the State has posed a challenge for children to come to school. Besides that many schools say that they have not updated their attendance data. Once these things settle, it will automatically reflect in the attendance data,” he said.

Schools in Karnataka opened in a phased manner from August 23. School managements also say that many families who had also relocated to their hometowns during the pandemic have returned after the Deepavali break.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said that attendance had improved as many parents felt confident to send their children to school after observing all the precautionary measures adopted by school. “We are seeing more parents coming forward to admit their students in schools now,” he said.

Many private school managements were adopting the wait and watch approach and had decided to start schools after Deepavali. While some of these schools have resumed offline classes, many other school managements have postponed their reopening date without citing any specific reason.

Harish S., a parent whose daughter studies in class IV in a CBSE-affiliated school, said, “Majority of the parents in my daughter’s class have voted for reopening of classes. However, despite that the school management says that they want parents’ approval. I feel the school does not have adequate funds and teaching resources to start offline classes which is why they have delayed the reopening,” he said.

Mansoor Ali Khan, member, board of management, DPS Group of Schools, said the attendance in high schools was good and offline classes were taking place. However, he said that the attendance in primary and middle school was poor and they had decided to continue only with online classes.