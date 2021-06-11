Attempts to hush up irregularities in land deals, says Vishwanath

MYSURU

11 June 2021

There are concerted efforts to give a clean chit and clear individuals named by the former Deputy Commissioner, Rohini Sindhuri, in connection with irregularities in land transactions in Mysuru, according to A.H. Vishwanath, MLC.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Friday, Mr. Vishwanath said though Ms. Sindhuri has passed four orders, a panel constituted by Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash is investigating into her passing and oral remarks that the choultry constructed by K.R.Nagar MLA S.R.Mahesh was on rajakaluve (stormwater drain).

“Instead, the panel should take up a comprehensive investigation into the irregularities as observed by the former Deputy Commissioner in her written orders’’, said Mr. Vishwanath.

“But failing to do so has raised suspicion that there is an attempt to give a clean chit to individuals involved in the land transactions while at the same time discrediting Ms. Sindhuri. The report will be used as a cloak to cover up all irregularities and no official will dare to take on the land mafia in Mysuru in future,” said Mr. Vishwanath.

He also questioned the haste with which the panel was constituted soon after Mr. Mahesh submitted a memorandum to the Regional Commissioner on Thursday seeking an inquiry on the alleged construction of a choultry on a rajakaluve as stated by Ms. Sindhuri.

“It is common for officials to receive the memorandum and assure individuals that their demands will be studied or be considered. But in this case, the Regional Commissioner not only promised to constitute a panel but also announced a time frame stating that the panel will submit a report on Monday, which is unheard of,’’ Mr. Vishwanath added.

Ms. Sindhuri had written to the Regional Commissioner to ensure comprehensive and proper enquiry into all points raised by her rather than focusing on a single issue as sought by Mr. Mahesh. ‘’There are multiple irregularities and the issue pertaining to land next to Lingambudhi Lake has been left out of the enquiry’’, she had said.

Ms. Sindhuri was transferred out of Mysuru and appointed Commissioner of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department. Her transfer following a public spat with MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag was attributed to the machinations of the land mafia keen to get Ms. Sindhuri out of Mysuru.