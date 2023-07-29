Attempted dacoity on Mysuru-Ooty highway

July 29, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MYSURU

An attempted dacoity has been reported on the Mysuru-Ooty highway on Friday evening.

A gang of alleged dacoits in two four-wheelers waylaid the car in which Jayashree, 45, a resident of Mysuru, and her two sons were returning to the city after visiting her daughter in Kozhikode, near Hosahalli Gate of Nanjangud taluk around 7 a.m. on Friday.

Four persons in a SUV got down from their vehicle, brandishing lethal weapons, smashed the windshield and the windows of the victims’ car before attempting to snatch their valuables. They snatched the gold chain from Jayashree’s neck and two mobile phones from her sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a crowd started gathering at the spot, forcing the robbers to flee. In the melee, the robbers dropped the gold chain and mobile phones. “The robbed items were recovered from the spot. The police will trace the accused involved in the attempted robbery,” said a police official.

A case has been registered in Nanjangud Rural police station and a team of police officials has been constituted to nab the accused, said a senior police official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.