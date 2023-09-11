ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt to murder on DMK functionary cracked, four nabbed

September 11, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Banasawadi police cracked the case of a brutal attack on V.K. Gurusamy (53), a gangster turned DMK functionary at a hotel in Kammanahalli in broad daylight last Monday, and arrested a gang of four.

According to the police, Gurusamy from Madurai, had multiple criminal cases pending against him. In a case of gang rivalry, the accused were given a contract to eliminate Gurusamy, the police said.

The accused followed Gurusamy, who had come to city to look for a house on rent, and attacked him at a hotel while he was chatting with a real estate agent and escaped in a car .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the CCTV camera footage, a special team of police went to Tamil Nadu and tracked down the assailants, who were said to be hired by a rival gang. Gurusamy, who was admitted to the hospital, is recovering and said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, a prime accused in the case, identified as Naveen Nagaraj, who was on the run, surrendered before the court in relation to another murder case pending against him. The police are now in touch with the Tallakulam police to seek body warrant of Nagaraj to question him in connection with the attack on Gurusamy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US