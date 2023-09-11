HamberMenu
Attempt to murder on DMK functionary cracked, four nabbed

September 11, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Banasawadi police cracked the case of a brutal attack on V.K. Gurusamy (53), a gangster turned DMK functionary at a hotel in Kammanahalli in broad daylight last Monday, and arrested a gang of four.

According to the police, Gurusamy from Madurai, had multiple criminal cases pending against him. In a case of gang rivalry, the accused were given a contract to eliminate Gurusamy, the police said.

The accused followed Gurusamy, who had come to city to look for a house on rent, and attacked him at a hotel while he was chatting with a real estate agent and escaped in a car .

Based on the CCTV camera footage, a special team of police went to Tamil Nadu and tracked down the assailants, who were said to be hired by a rival gang. Gurusamy, who was admitted to the hospital, is recovering and said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, a prime accused in the case, identified as Naveen Nagaraj, who was on the run, surrendered before the court in relation to another murder case pending against him. The police are now in touch with the Tallakulam police to seek body warrant of Nagaraj to question him in connection with the attack on Gurusamy.

