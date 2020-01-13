Karnataka

Attempt to explode petrol bombs: no arrests yet

The Chikkamagaluru police have not arrested anybody so far over the alleged attempt to explode petrol bombs during the protests against Kalkuli Vittal Heggade during the Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Sringeri on Friday. When The Hindu contacted Chikkamagaluru SP Harish Pandey on Monday, he said Sringeri police were on the job regarding all cases registered.

The police had booked cases in connection with the protests and the literary event, conducted even after the police rejected the permission.

Meanwhile, political parties and young writers have demanded that the State government arrest those involved in the attempt to explode petrol bombs.

The JD(S) and Congress, on their official Twitter pages, demanded that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrest the accused. Similarly, many writers on social media platforms posted statements demanding the arrest of the accused immediately.

