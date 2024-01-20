ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt to burn effigy of Union govt. foiled in Kalaburagi

January 20, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The police stopping the district unit of Communist Party of India (CPI) from burning an effigy of Centre, in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Kalaburagi police foiled an attempt made by the district unit of Communist Party of India (CPI) to burn the effigy of the Union government here on Saturday.

The CPI leaders including its State Council member Moula Mulla, district secretary Mahesh Rathod, Executive Council member Bheemashankar Madiyal gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office with the effigy here on Saturday and tried to burn it, but the police grabbed it from them.

CPI leaders raised slogans condemning the Union government for allegedly raking up emotional issues to hide burning issues and divert people’s attention. The agitators accused the Modi-led Union government of politicising the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The saffron party is using the event for political advantage ahead of the parliamentary polls, they alleged.

Mr. Rathod said that the Centre has failed to take up any positive approach towards reducing the burden of common masses, instead doubling their problems. The Modi-led government should come forward and speak about issues that are affecting the people in reality instead of dividing people on religious lines, he added.

