Attempt to attack person in Sagar

January 09, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A person attempted to attack another person with a long weapon in Sagar town of Shivamogga district on Monday morning.

A video clip of the incident, which happened near a jewellery shop, shows the accused taking out a weapon from his two-wheeler and attempt to attack another person who was about to park his two-wheeler.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar gave the name of the accused as Sameer. He tried to attack Sunil, who escaped unhurt.

The reason for the attempt is not known. The SP said he had formed three teams to arrest the accused. Sagar Police have registered a case.

