Attempt to attack contractor near Holenarasipur in Karnataka

October 11, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST - Shivamogga

It is said the contractor returned after meeting H.D. Revanna at his residence in Holenarasipur when the incident occurred

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified people attempted to attack a contractor while he was returning to Channarayapatna after a visit to Holenarasipur on October 10 night. 

Ashwath Narayana Gowda, the contractor residing at Channarayapatna, said that a group of unknown people waylaid his vehicle near Suranahalli. Armed with sticks and boulders, they attempted to attack him. Somehow, he escaped unhurt, while his car was damaged.

It is said the contractor returned after meeting H.D. Revanna at his residence in Holenarasipur when the incident occurred. Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police Mohamed Sujitha, visited the spot. Holenarasipur Town Police have registered the case on charges of attempt to murder (Sec 307 of the IPC), wrongful restraint (Sec 341 of the IPC), and causing damage (Sec 427 of IPC).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

