HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attempt to attack contractor near Holenarasipur in Karnataka

It is said the contractor returned after meeting H.D. Revanna at his residence in Holenarasipur when the incident occurred

October 11, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified people attempted to attack a contractor while he was returning to Channarayapatna after a visit to Holenarasipur on October 10 night. 

Ashwath Narayana Gowda, the contractor residing at Channarayapatna, said that a group of unknown people waylaid his vehicle near Suranahalli. Armed with sticks and boulders, they attempted to attack him. Somehow, he escaped unhurt, while his car was damaged.

It is said the contractor returned after meeting H.D. Revanna at his residence in Holenarasipur when the incident occurred. Senior police officers, including Superintendent of Police Mohamed Sujitha, visited the spot. Holenarasipur Town Police have registered the case on charges of attempt to murder (Sec 307 of the IPC), wrongful restraint (Sec 341 of the IPC), and causing damage (Sec 427 of IPC).

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.