Attempt at extortion from garment shop in Mangaluru under guise of lockdown violation

Three persons have been booked

Police booked three persons for an attempt to extort money from a garment shop in Mangaluru on Wednesday posing as officials of Mangaluru City Corporation.

According to Mangaluru North police, the trio tried to shoot a video and take photographs of Sagar Weddings, a garment shop, which is on the first floor of a commercial complex, off Ganapati High School Road, on Wednesday morning. The shop was open in violation of lockdown guidelines.

When the owner resisted, the trio demanded ₹50,000. They warned of action by the MCC and also the police if the amount was not paid. After negotiations, the trio settled for ₹10,000.

Following a complaint, the Mangaluru North police on Thursday arrested Deepak Rajesh Cuvello, 45. They are searching for the two other accused persons.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said the trio have been accused of extortion and impersonation. A case has also been registered against the shop owner under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act for keeping the shop open in violation of lockdown guidelines.