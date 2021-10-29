Attacks on Hindus a Jihadi conspiracy to further Islamisation of Bangladesh: RSS

HUBBALLI

They are clearly a systematic effort to exterminate and uproot Hindu minorities, says ABKM

The national executive meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Akhil Bharat Karyakari Mandal (ABKM), under way at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra near Dharwad, passed a resolution on Friday urging the Union Government to use diplomatic channels to communicate the concerns of the global Hindu community to the Bangladesh Government on the continued attacks on Hindus and Hindu temples in Bangladesh.

Addressing presspersons at RVK near Dharwad on Friday, RSS National Joint General Secretary Arunkumar said that the ABKM, which deliberated on the recent attacks on Hindus and Hindu temples in Bangladesh, felt that the continued brutality on the Hindu minorities was “part of a larger conspiracy by the Jihadi groups to further Islamisation of Bangladesh.”

He said that arrests of some of the accused who spread fake news to incite communal violence had exposed that the attacks were a well-orchestrated conspiracy of the radical Islamists. “ABKM feels that the frequent and targeted attacks are clearly a systematic effort to exterminate and uproot Hindu minorities whose population has witnessed a steep decline from 28% in 1947 to 8% now ever since Partition of Bharat,” he said.

In the resolution, ABKM has also said that atrocities by radical Islamists groups such as Jamaat-e-Islami (Bangladesh) had resulted in large-scale migration of Hindus to India since Partition, especially during the 1971 war.

Mr. Arunkumar said that the Government of Bangladesh should take stringent measures to check the continued attacks on minorities and ensure that the perpetrators of anti-Hindu violence were tried and handed out severe punishment so as to prevent recurrence of such acts and also ensure the safety of Hindus.

He said that ABKM, after deliberations, felt that the rise of radical Islamist forces whether in Bangladesh or in any other part of the world was a matter of serious threat to democracy and human rights of the people of peace-loving countries of the world. ABKM also condemned in strong words what it called the “deafening silence of the so-called human rights watchdogs and United Nations-affiliated bodies” on this. The international community should come forward in condemning the violence and raise their voice for the safety and security of Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist and other minorities, ABKM said in its resolution.

In its resolution, ABKM has acknowledged the service of Hindu organisations and institutions, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, VHP, and others, for standing with the victims.