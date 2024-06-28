Attack on tourists of Patla Betta: Forest Minister writes to Hassan DCF to send a report

Following the recent alleged attack on tourists visiting Patla Betta in the Bisale Forest Area of Sakleshpur by local people, the Forest Department has proposed a joint survey of the area to regulate the movement of people and ensure the safety of tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre, on Thursday, wrote to Hassan Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Sourabh Kumar to visit the spot and file a report within three days after checking if the road was laid in the area after obtaining proper clearance from the department.

A group of bikers on a visit to Patla Betta, a tourist attraction, located amidst lush greenery, was stopped by local people on June 23. The local people insisted that the tourists hire local four-wheelers to reach the place. This led to an argument between the two, and tourists were allegedly assaulted. Yeslur Police registered a complaint, and four were arrested. The video clips of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Many people expressed concern for the safety of tourists. The Forest Department stopped the movement of all vehicles to Patla Betta on June 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking note of the development, the Minister wrote to the DCF, seeking a report within three days. When The Hindu contacted Sourbh Kumar, DCF, on Friday, the officer said he would be visiting the place on Saturday. “I studied the map of the location. A part of the land is deemed forest. There is a need for a joint survey by officials of the Forest Department, Revenue Department, and Tourism Department. We will hold a meeting soon and arrive at a conclusion. We will first regulate the area and ensure the safety of tourists,” he said.

Earlier in 2023, the Forest Department proposed to introduce paragliding at Hosahalli Gudda and Patla Betta to attract tourists. The facility was planned to help tourists enjoy the spectacular view of the Western Ghats, a bio-diversity hotspot. An event was held to mark the inauguration of the facility. However, it did not continue further.

The officer said he was aware of the efforts to introduce paragliding in the past when K.N. Basavaraj was DCF of Hassan. “Now, we will focus on regulating the area and later we will think of other activities,” Sourabh Kumar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.