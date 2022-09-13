Attack on Siddaramaiah’s car in Kodagu leads to pandemonium in Assembly

‘It was a conspiracy to prevent me from inspecting sub-standard works by local BJP MLAs’

Special Correspondent BENGALURU
September 13, 2022 22:12 IST

The recent episode of eggs being thrown on the car of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in Kodagu created heat in the Assembly on Tuesday, following Mr. Siddaramaiah’s allegations that it was part of a “conspiracy” by the hilly district’s BJP legislators and contractors to prevent him from inspecting some of the sub-standard rain relief works executed by them.

Raising the issue in the Assembly during the debate on rain woes, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that the two BJP MLAs from the district had conspired to instigate their supporters to throw eggs on his vehicle and hold black flag demonstration.

‘I can do it too’

“We will not be cowed down. In fact, I am capable of ensuring that such attacks happen against you throughout the State. But I will not resort to it,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told BJP leaders, even as the House plunged into a pandemonium with an argument ensuing between members of the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also accused the police of inaction and alleged that they had failed to prevent such attacks and delayed the arrest of culprits till he brought pressure by calling them over telephone and reprimanding them.

However, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra denied this charge and maintained that the police were active in providing security to Mr. Siddaramaiah and that they had acted swiftly.

The BJP leaders launched a counter attack at Mr. Siddaramaiah by alleging that his pro-Tipu Sultan stand had instigated people of Kodagu to resort to such an attack at him.

Denying this, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “Development worth not even a single rupee has been taken up in Kodagu in your regime. Hence, you are trying to prevent me from visiting the district.” He added that he would visit Kodagu more often.

He challenged the government to conduct an inquiry, when PWD Minister C.C. Patil alleged that the retaining wall that collapsed in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kodagu had actually been built mainly due to the pressure of the then district in-charge Minister and Congress leader K.J. George though experts had said it was not feasible.

