Attack on RSS worker: HC grants bail to four

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to the four prime accused, said to be associated with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in the case of attack on RSS worker Varun Bhoopalam shortly after a pro-CAA rally near Town Hall in the city.

Justice John Michael Cunha passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by Mohammed Irfan, Akbar Pasha, Syed Siddique, and Sanaulla Shariff seeking bail.

“No material is produced before the court to show that the petitioners are charged with schedule offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Investigation in the case is conducted by the Police Inspector of Kalasipalya Police Station and not by the officer contemplated under Section 43 of the UA(P) Act, 1967. Sanction under Section 45 of the UA(P) Act is not produced. The argument appears to have been advanced without any supporting material obviously with a view to frustrate the right of the petitioners to bail to which they are otherwise entitled to, for the various reasons discussed above,” the court observed.