Attack on reporter, cameraman condemned

Karnataka Union of Working Journalists Association has strongly condemned the attack on a private channel reporter and a cameraman in Bengaluru on Tuesday. A mob attacked the two when they were covering the riots in Devarajeevanahalli there.
Journalists under the banner of the association in Raichur and Yadgir districts have submitted memoranda addressed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to the administrations and demanded immediate action against those who attacked the journalists.
They also highlighted another incident in which a reporter of a Kannada daily at Manvi in Raichur district Sharanabasava was abused and issued a life threat.
The journalists urged the government to provide security and ensure a threat-free atmosphere for them to discharge their duties.
Journalists Basavaraj Nagadadinni, R. Gurunath, B.M. Jagadeesh, Indhudhar Sinnur, Girish, Vaijnath Hiremath and Sagar Desai were present.
